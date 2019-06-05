CLEARWATER VALLEY -- On Sunday we capped off a great outdoorsy weekend, attending Molly Van Steenwyk’s high school graduation party at her mom Stacy’s house near Harpster. She graduated as salutatorian of the Idaho Virtual Academy with a 4.2 grade point average (gpa) and 30 college credits completed. Having the second highest gpa is a really impressive feat in a graduating class of 160 students at this on-line public charter school. Molly plans to attend University of Idaho in the fall double majoring in modern language business, (Chinese) and international studies. Congratulations, Molly and to her mom, Stacy!
Before the school year ended, Clearwater Valley High School students elected a trio of young women as associated student body officers for the 2019/2020 school year with Dakota Gorges elected president, Martha Smith, vice-president and Emma Knapton, secretary. All three girls made the honor roll for the spring semester with perfect 4.0 grade point averages. They are all athletes in various sports with Dakota and Martha recently traveling to compete at state in their respective sports -- tennis and track and field.
Dakota and Martha jointly wrote a letter to the editor, published in last week’s Free Press and Clearwater Progress, thanking the community on behalf of the student body for supporting the Mountain View Schools by approving the levy. It’s a class act for them to thank the voters who supported their school. I’m sure we will see some great leadership from these three in the coming year.
In my retirement, I have tried several part-time jobs. Before the school year ended, I completed my 31st day of my first year of substituting in the Kamiah schools. Whew, what a humbling experience. It’s been great to get to know some of the students and hear about their hopes and dreams, watching them in sports, drama, knowledge bowl or other activities. Trying keep a large class focused and on task for the whole class time can be a challenge with various techniques working at different times. One thing that shocked me at first was some students lying about things that are easily proven, to see what they can get away with. It seems we are living in a post-truth era in our country. We have a president who lies constantly even about things that don’t matter, or are easily disproven, or to try to make himself look better. The latest count from the fact-checkers is more than 10,000 lies in a little more than two years. Do people care about the truth anymore? We expect the students to be honest, but are we adults setting a good example?
The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will perform at Clearwater Valley High School at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on June 17.
The circus is coming! The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus will perform in Kooskia for one night only with two shows on Monday, June 17, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. The show includes acrobats, clowns, contortionists, performing animals and more. You can buy advance tickets at Clearwater Valley Market in Kooskia. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors. On circus day, tickets cost $15 for adults and $8 for children so you will save a bunch buying tickets early especially if you have a big group. Ticket sales will benefit the Clearwater Valley High School track team.
The Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) will hold their rodeo on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, at their rodeo grounds on Hill Street in Kamiah. Events include cowboy breakfast both mornings from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Open rodeos both days at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Events such as bull riding, ranch broncs, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling and more. Rodeo tickets cost $10 per person, free for children aged 7 and younger. If you want to compete in any of the events, contact Bar X Ranches at 509-679-1243 or barxranches@gmail.com.
