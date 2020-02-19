CLEARWATER VALLEY -- I watched my grand-nephew Quinn Hall, a senior, and his fellow JV Bulldogs play against the Rams last Thursday at CV. They were action-packed games with the Bulldogs winning both JV and Varsity. I loved the lively music from the Clearwater Valley High School pep band during the break between basketball games. How great to have a music teacher like Elizabeth Nuxoll to inspire and direct this wonderful group of students!
Back to Clearwater Valley High School on Saturday morning for the “Run with Your Heart” fun run, Melanie Gianopulos’ senior project. More than 70 runners and walkers participated from toddlers to people in their 70s. I ran the whole thing rather slowly, but pretty sure I was the oldest woman to run, not walk. Judging from the quickness of some younger kids, should bode well for future CV track teams. Melanie raised more than $1,000 in memory of her dad, for St. Mary’s heart rehab center. Wonderful to hear that after one more track season at Clearwater Valley, she will continue her education and running at LCSC next fall. People had so much fun getting together to run, there is talk of starting a running club!
Dust off your Crockpot and find your best chili recipe for the VFW Post 5407 Chili Cookoff. This is planned for Saturday, Feb. 29 (leap day) at the VFW, located at 3376 Tamarack (off 7 Mile Road) on the outskirts of Kamiah. All entries should be at the Post by 10 a.m. with judging at 10:15 a.m., and prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd best chili. Chili eating begins at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch is free to all veterans and by donation for everyone else. Call Gary at 208-935-7925.
Also, on Leap Day, local small business, Clearwater Cultures, is hosting a free workshop at the Clearwater IOOF Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29. The workshop entitled “Why Probiotics in Home, Garden and Farm?” runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are hoping to raise local awareness and a venue for sharing ideas and recipes. Multiple presenters will discuss growing microbial cultures for family, home, livestock, soil, farm and orchard care. Culture starts such as water kefir, milk kefir, spelt bread culture and vinegar will be available for a small donation. A probiotic lunch is available for $5 per person. RSVP for lunch to clearwatercultures@gmail.com or call 208-926-7371 with any questions. To learn more about Clearwater Cultures, look for their Facebook page. Should be an interesting workshop!
On March 7, the VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) encourages people who support Clearwater Valley Schools and students to attend VEST Fest 5 at the Kooskia Community Center. The VEST Foundation is a non-profit which raises money to fund special projects in the Clearwater Valley Schools beyond what the school district provides. Past project funds include a donation to Mikaela Herrick’s senior project, the new electronic reader board at the high school, computers, wobble seats, track and field supplies, classroom supplies, new water bottle filler/drinking fountain. Doors and bar open at 5 p.m. and time to check out the auction items. A beef brisket dinner catered by Stephanie Duclos starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live auction. Tickets are $30 each and are available from Kama Payton, CV High School office or other board members, Lara Smith, Dave Harrington, Veda Pfefferkorn, Dwight Wicks, Brenda Ross, Allen Hutchens or Ashley Walker. Call Greg Drake at 208-869-6442 with questions. Watch for update to auction items on the VEST foundation Facebook page.
Also, on March 7, the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA) invites you to their Taco Feast at the American Legion Hall (Main Street, Kamiah). Feasting lasts from 5-8 p.m., at $8 per plate (little people 5 and younger are free) or $35 per family. The auction, raffles, entertainment and bar will continue until midnight. The event is a fund-raiser for CVRA to raise funds towards putting on a rodeo.
