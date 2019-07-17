CLEARWATER VALLEY -- The Big Cedar Schoolhouse is looking spiffy with a recent paint job by C&W Painting. The historic schoolhouse, picnic shelter and grounds are getting more use this summer. This coming weekend two members of the Big Cedar Homemakers group will have a downsizing sale at the schoolhouse. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. Items including tools and camping gear will be in the schoolhouse and on the grounds.
*
After the success of their past yoga workshops, a trio of local yoga leaders -- Carly Decker, Stacey McCusker and Christina Stalnaker -- are continuing their Vitality & Balance summer yoga workshop series every other Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon at the Big Cedar Schoolhouse. The next session is Saturday, July 27.
*
Also coming up at the schoolhouse, the Big Cedar Homemakers annual Taco Feed is scheduled for Sept. 6. I enjoyed this event last year. The fresh, hot Navajo style fry bread tacos were delicious topped with beans and other fixings and a dessert version with a variety of sweet toppings. They always get a good crowd for this and raise money to maintain the schoolhouse.
*
CLEARWATER -- The Elk City Wagon Road celebration is set for July 20-21 this year in Clearwater. Organizers are inviting vendors and parade pa…
Don’t forget the Elk City Wagon Road celebration this weekend in the town of Clearwater. On Saturday, July 20, check out the parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by a hamburger lunch, an old-time gospel hour and variety show. Throughout the day are a quilt and rug show, raffles, vendors and the Wagon Road museum. It’s not too late to join the parade, just get there by 10 a.m. for the lineup. If you are in the parade, you get a free lunch! Vendors can set up after 9 a.m. along Main Street. There is no fee or registration to be a vendor. Dana Lohrey is looking for more people to join the variety show, so call him at 208-746-0720 if you are interested. If you haven’t been to Clearwater, just head up the Sally Ann Road from Highway 13 between Harpster and Stites. On Sunday, July 21, Elk City Wagon Road volunteers will lead an all-day 53-mile trip on the Wagon Road from Clearwater to Elk city, stopping at various historic points along the way. Contact Susanne Smith at 208-926-4278 for information.
*
Now that the summer heat has arrived with a vengeance, spending a day in the water sounds great. For a family-friendly fun summer activity, think about going to the Aquatic Center in Clarkston with the Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (YAB). On Monday, Aug. 5, the YAB will provide a free bus trip to and from the Clarkston Aquatic Center. The center has a variety of water-based activities including floating in the lazy river, swimming in flat water or wave pool and water slides. The YAB led a great trip there last year so wanted to offer this trip again. The bus will leave from the UYLC office, 413 Main street, at 10 a.m., returning to Kamiah around 6 p.m. Group ticket prices for the aquatic center are $7.99 for youth ages 6-17 and $8.99 for ages 18 and older. You must prepay YAB for your tickets by Aug. 1 at their office 413 Main Street. For more information, contact the YAB office, 208-743-0392, or YABwoody@gmail.com.
