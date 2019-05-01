When my husband and I moved to the beautiful pine tree area of Idaho we were “home.“ Old Man Winter was giving way to Spring and screamed right in our face, “Get Up! There is no time for being a sloth!”
Days were filled with chores from dawn to dusk. We thanked the good Lord that we were retired because there weren’t enough hours in the day to work jobs too. One day I was totally enjoying a very needed "down day" with my hubby; sleeping in late, hot bath to loosen up the stiff muscles, cup of fresh coffee and lazy conversations were the most crucial issues of the day.
Then it happened ... my brain woke up and the static neurons sparked. Ever notice that when you’re involved in a discussion “politically correct” words are only evoked after deliberation within our brain, but stupid stuff just falls out our mouth as slick as frog slime on a duck's lips?
You all know what I'm talking about - I see those smiles on your faces. Like those times when you're intently working on, say your taxes, and little Johnny rushes in waving a page he colored wanting approval for a job well done and before you engage your brain, "That's a sloppy job Johnny ... go back and try again," falls out your mouth. (After all, Johnny is 13 years old and should be able to color within the lines by now.)
You didn't mean to hurt his feelings, but were focused on something with a higher priority and it just came out. I realized that with age something had changed - political correctness changed to open honesty. A fluke? Well, when my husband and I casually walked into the kitchen to make our lunch I made mention how uncomfortable my bra was. His reply was a typical male response ... "So go take it off."
That's when my brain sparked and my mouth didn't hesitate with an indignant "NO ... it matches my underwear and socks!"
The look on his face was priceless! What was I thinking? I was thinking about my daughter telling me that when she dies I was to make sure of one thing - that she was buried in matching underwear.
Okay, live in la-la-land if you want to, but it is a universal truth that in the parent/child relationship influencing does go both ways. No, no .. don't argue - it is true - and I can guarantee you that before she said that, I was lucky if my underwear didn't have holes let alone care if they matched.
As the day went on there was a glimmer of hope that my well refined wise adult self would emerge ... then it started raining again ... all was lost. Have a great day!
