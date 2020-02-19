COTTONWOOD -- The snowstorms sure came through the area yesterday on a regular basis. We had at least five different storms throughout the day. It didn’t leave much snow except during the night we got about three inches.
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee will have their Lincoln Day Celebration on March 20, at the Greencreek Hall. Anyone wanting tickets may contact any precinct committee man or Donna Wassmuth at 208-962-3561.
Last week, St. John Bosco Academy’s boys basketball team challenged former graduates of Summit Academy to a game. That was the best game I have ever seen. The score was back and forth between the teams for who was ahead. At the end it was tied so they went into overtime. A second overtime was necessary as they were tied again! The third overtime the officials set the clock for two minutes. The Summit team won by one point with a score of 44-45.
This being the last game for St. John Bosco, it was senior night for David Wassmuth. Regular season coach, Josh Lustig, praised David for a job well done in all that he attempts to do. Good job, David!
