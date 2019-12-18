COTTONWOOD -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Some of the grandkids came over to help decorate our house. What a nice thing to do! It looks like we will have a white Christmas this year. I say if you live in Idaho, you should always get a white Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you!
The Advent Life Tree will be in the back of St. Mary’s Church during the season of Advent. It is covered with tags of suggested items that have been requested by our local Pregnancy Care Centers. All donations will go to the Pregnancy Care Centers for mothers and babies in need. May God bless you and your generosity to Life! The tree is sponsored by the Respect Life Ministry.
The Christmas Mass Schedule is: Dec. 24: 5 p.m., - St. Mary’s; Dec. 24: 7 pm - Assumption w/msgr. Andy; Dec. 24: 7 p.m. - St. Anthony’s; Dec. 25: Midnight Mass - St. Mary’s; Dec. 25: 10 a.m. Mass - St. Mary’s.
The Holy Day on Jan. 1, 2020, is the Solemnity of Mary, Holy Mother of God. Mass times are: Dec. 31: 5:30 p.m. – Assumption; Jan. 1: 8 a.m. - St. Anthony’s; Jan. 1: 10 a.m. - St. Mary’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.