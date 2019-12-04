COTTONWOOD -- An Advent concert, “Joy of Christmas,” by Jaime Thietten, will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy this wonderful music!
The nativity play at St. John Bosco will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the school gym starting at 7 p.m. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” was written by David and Erin Wassmuth and Makayla Rose, who are all high school students at the Academy. Come and enjoy this production to get you into the Christmas spirit.
St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics is sponsoring the “Angel Tree” again this year. Numbered tags will be put on the tree with the children’s wishes. Take a tag, shop for the child, and return the unwrapped gift by December 16th. In conjunction with the Cottonwood Food Bank, SMH volunteers will prepare food baskets for “Angel Tree” families as well as elderly residents in the community. Requests for food baskets should be directed to Donna Quick at 208-962-3251. Donations for the project can be addressed to Angel Tree Project, Jessica Stewert, c/o St. Mary’s Hospital, PO Box 137, Cottonwood, ID 83522.
Christmas gifts are being collected for the Cottonwood Shelter Home residents. Anyone who would like to buy gifts or donate for gifts, please contact JoAnn McHugh at 208-962-3846.
The Historical Museum has “150 Year Books” in stock. Same price as previous $55 for the set of two. These books make great gifts for Christmas as well as keepsakes. The third volume will be out at the Raspberry Festival 2020; you still have time to submit a story. Call the museum office at 208-962-2050 or Shirley Gehring at 208-962-3977.
Kaylee Lockett, Noah Behler, Hailey Hanson, John Lightfield, Aubree Riener and Koyle Jones will be representing Prairie in the Elks National Hoop Shoot in Grangeville on Dec. 14. Good luck to all of you.
Riener’s Grocery team won the Cottonwood Gun Club’s 6-week Night Shoot with 1,194 total birds. Shooting 25s were Kyle Holthaus with his first ever perfect 25, while Derek Schaeffer had his second 25 and was top individual shooter. Congratulations to all of you.
Greencreek Altar Society Christmas party will be Sunday, Dec. 15, at Rodonna’s, with social hour starting at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. If you want to be part of the gift exchange, bring a gift (about $15).
The schedule for penance services during Advent will be Dec. 5 at St. Anthony; Dec. 10 at St. Mary’s; Dec. 12 at Grangeville; and Dec. 18 at Nezperce. All the services start at 7 p.m.
