COTTONWOOD -- The next meeting of the Prairie Art Association will be next week on May 13, at the Craigmont City Hall at 9:30 a.m. Bring a pencil and paper, as Pat Gehring will teach a class on values. Also bring a sack lunch. Anyone interested in art is invited.
Shayla Van Houten, commander at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood would like to invite everyone to Carnival Night at Awana Night on Wednesday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.
It is time to be ordering the baby pheasants if you are interested in raising some. Contact Jim Hagedorn, executive director of The Gamebird Foundation at thegamebirdfoundation.org or call him at 208-883-3423. They are trying to restore the bird population in this area.
Congratulations to Summit Academy students, writers and directors who put on a fantastic play last week.
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is looking for anyone who wants to join the competition to challenge Sheriff Doug Giddings to a target shootout. For a fee of $250 you can show off your marksmanship and win a Browning 300 Winchester Mag Taurus Tracker 44 magnum rifle. They are also asking for donations for the live auction at the “Outshoot the Sheriff” competition. Contact Donna Wassmuth at 208-962-3561 for information.
