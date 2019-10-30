COTTONWOOD -- Happy and safe Halloween to everyone. It has been getting very cold the last few nights. Farmers are busy getting the fall planting done. People are also making the wood pile look good for winter. Ranchers are working with the cows and calves so they are ready for winter.
Ciara Chaffee got third place in Prairie High School cross-country at districts in Lewiston and Kyleigh Duclos placed sixth. They both will be traveling with the coaches and family members down south to Pocatello, to run for state crosscountry. This will be Ciara's last year as she is a senior and Kyleigh is a junior. Parents of the girls are Kevin and Shari Chaffee and Mike and Tara Duclos. Congratulations to both girls.
Halloween: Emergency Services Safe Trick or Treat. Emergency vehicles will be parked in the upper parking lot of St. Mary’s Church and they will be serving food and goodies from 4 to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome and invited to come and enjoy!
The Assumption Parish Dinner will be Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It is a wonderful homestyle dinner, and everyone is invited.
Saturday, Nov. 2, is Mystery Night fund-raiser for St. John Bosco Academy. If you have not yet purchased your ticket, they are available at the Academy office.
Mass times for Friday, Nov. 1, All Saint’s Day, are 7 a.m., at St. Mary’s, 12 noon at Assumption, and 6:30 p.m. at St. Anthony’s.
Tri-Parish Youth Group will be trick-or-treating for canned food for the food bank throughout the Cottonwood area on Wednesday night, Oct. 30. They will be stopping at your house between 6 and 7:15 p.m. We appreciate your help in supporting our local food bank. We will pick up the food the following day if you are not home and want to donate. Call Debbie at 553-5837. May God bless you for your generous support.
