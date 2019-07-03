COTTONWOOD -- God Bless America! It will be a busy week with the 4th of July. I hope everyone can spend time with their family and have a great time.
Haying is getting under way on the prairie with the good weather recently. The grain is starting to head out and will begin to change color so it can ripen for harvest. Another sign of summer.
Knights of Columbus Altar Server Appreciation Picnic will be on Wednesday, July 31. The day will include lunch at Swallow’s Nest Park and an afternoon of swimming at the Clarkston Aquatic Center. We will gather at St. Mary’s Church parking lot at 9:30 a.m., and should be home between 4:30 and 5 p.m. The Knights will provide transportation, lunch and pay for admission to the Aquatic Center. Please sign up on the sheets near the doors in back of church; or call Matt Beckman (208-962-7157) by July 29th. Altar Servers, please come and let the Knights show their appreciation for your service!
Registration is open for the 27th Annual Raspberry Festival Arts & Crafts Fair that takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. Raspberry Festival is an annual fund-raiser that benefits the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. The Arts and Crafts Fair is located in the park area in front of the Monastery. Registration is $35 for each 10’X10’ space. Learn more and register for the Arts and Crafts Fair and other events at myraspberryfestival.org.
Welcome to a new business in Cottonwood called Coyote’s at the former Mini-Village. Barney and Bobbi Chambers of Cottonwood have purchased the place from the former owners. They are making some changes like adding new gas and diesel pumps. They are adding some new deli items while still featuring Dick’s famous pizza. They are working to get the Fish and Game licensing, also.
