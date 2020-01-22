COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Butte Ski Area opened last weekend with excellent ski conditions. With more snow in the forecast they will be open on Friday nights from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check Facebook, Today @ CBSA on the website www.cottonwoodbutte.org or call the lodge during operating hours at 208-962-3624 for snow conditions, closures, and prices.
January has been designated National Blood Donor Month to raise awareness of blood donation during the time of year when blood supplies often fall to their lowest levels. The need for blood remains constant. Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days, and therefore, must be continually replenished. Cottonwood Community Blood Drive is Jan. 28, at the Cottonwood Community Hall located at 506 King St in Cottonwood. Appointment times are from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you would like an appointment call Brenda Kaschmitter at 208-962-3251 or go online at http://myinbc.org/. This year you can make a difference. Any healthy person age 17 (or age 16 with parental consent) or older and weighing at least 110 pounds may be eligible to donate blood. Valid identification is required for all blood donations.
St. John Bosco Academy is selling pizzas as a fund-raiser for sports at the school. They are Papa Murphy pizzas. Choices are combo, pepperoni, Hawaiian, and cheese. Orders must be in by Thursday, Jan. 27. Contact any student or the school at 208-962-5650 if you are interested in buying one. The pizzas will be delivered on Jan. 30.
The Jamaica team is selling homemade chili and homemade cinnamon rolls for Super Bowl Sunday. To order call the parish office at 208-962-3214 or Debbie at 208-962-7151. Suggested donations are $35 for one gallon of chili and two dozen cinnamon rolls; $18 for ½ gallon of chili and one dozen rolls; $10 for one quart of chili and six rolls; or $10 for one dozen rolls. Orders appreciated by Jan. 31. Delivery date is Feb. 2 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is a fund-raiser for high school students who are going to Jamaica in August.
Save the date! Holy Cross Dinner at Holy Cross Hall will be Feb. 9. Heath and Tara Klapprich are chairing the dinner again this year. If you have new or gently used items that can be used for Bingo prizes, get them to Tara or bring them to the Tri-Parish office.
The Greencreek Altar Society will be having their annual yard sale at the Greencreek Hall on March 14. If you have donations you would like to drop off or have picked up, contact Kelly Stubbers at 208-507-1348. Donations will also be accepted at the Greencreek Hall on March 12 and 13. This is one of the first yard sales of the year and is inside so you can shop at your leisure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.