COTTONWOOD -- If you have been watching the snowstorms this past couple weeks, you may have noticed that they just keep to the mountains mostly and circle the Camas Prairie. Once in a while, a storm will hit here, but the snow is all going sideways and never hits the ground. Sunday night we got 4-6 inches of snow.
Jim Gorges will be giving a presentation on Protecting What’s Yours on Jan. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m., at American Freedom Defense at 318 Sonnen Road in Greencreek. The cost is $25 per person. The idea is to empower families to be prepared and secure in their homes. Learn some practical skills from a man who has been in that corrosive environment. Come and learn at this presentation how to protect what’s yours and have a strategy to react and overcome a threat. If you have ever felt threatened in your home, you should attend this presentation.
There is still time to get your tickets for the Saint Anthony Society Annual Crab Feed coming up on Jan. 18, at the Greencreek Community Hall. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at B & A Performance Auto, phone number 208-962-7755 and Connie Schumacher, 208-962-7781 at Cottonwood Credit Union. Social hour begins at 5: 30 p.m., with dinner 6:30 p.m. The band, The Senders, ’50s-’60s classic rock, will start at 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance only are $8 per person. Crab and tri-tip beef will be served.
The Greencreek Altar Society will be having its annual yard sale at the Greencreek Hall on March 14. If you have donations you would like to drop off or have picked up, contact Kelly Stubbers at 208-507-1348. Donations will also be accepted at the Greencreek Hall on March 12 and 13. This is usually a huge yard sale with many different items at good prices.
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m., at the Super 8 meeting room in Grangeville. Guests are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.