COTTONWOOD -- As I write this Monday morning I am reminded of my husband, Virgil, and all the men and women who gave of their time to help protect us over the years by serving in the military. We salute all veterans today and all thru the month of November. I am especially proud of my classmates who served in Vietnam.
Monsignor Andrew Schumacher will be celebrating 60 years of priesthood on Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Stan’s Parish Center, 633 5th Ave. in Lewiston. An open house reception will start at 1 p.m., with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Stan’s Church at 5 p.m. He requests no gifts, but cards may be mailed to Msgr. Andrew J. Schumacher at 3213 5th St. #1(i) Lewiston, ID 83501.
The fall colors are extra pretty this year because of the early frost. A hard frost produces more vibrant colors in the leaves. The nice weather last week allowed the farmers to finish up work that needed to be done before winter, including getting the cows home.
