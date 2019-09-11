COTTONWOOD -- A welcome rain settled the dust from the harvest. It did not even ruin our camping trip as it started to rain as we were pulling out of camp. We had a great time with family and friends.
The Out-Shoot the Sheriff event is coming up on Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at AFD (American Freedom Defense) in Greencreek. They have donated their facility for this fun event. It will only cost you $3 per carload for you to watch the fun. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as pies and cookies. There will be games, prizes, vendors, and a live auction. Women will be able to test the handgun of their dreams, and teens can go through an obstacle course for $5 each using simunition handgun which is not real bullets. A raffle ticket will give you a chance to win a Browning Automatic Rifle, and a chance to enter the target contest with Sheriff Giddings. Don’t miss this event sponsored by Idaho County Republican Central Committee.
Jake and Marlene Forsmann are retiring from position of “groundskeeper and maintenance,” which covers St. Mary’s Church, Tri-Parish Office and Father Paul’s house. We have hired a family who will cover the minor repairs (maintenance) and snow removal from the sidewalks and stairs. We still need someone to do the mowing/trimming and the care of lawns and shrubs. (this position does not include the care of flower beds/areas around St. Mary’s Church - these are taken care of by volunteers). This lawn job can go to a 17-or 18-year-old youth. If you are interested in applying for the groundskeeper position, talk to Father Paul, Ryan Uhlenkott or Jake Forsmann.
GROW Kickoff BBQ: Sept. 18, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Come learn/share about GROW groups. The location has been changed to the CEC Building.
Youth Ministry’s Back to School Bash is Sept. 18, at St. Mary’s Church, 6 p.m. There will be food, games, s’mores and fun!
GriefShare: If you have lost a spouse, child, family member, or close friend, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This time can be confusing. GriefShare groups meet weekly to help you face those challenges and move toward rebuilding your life. Many have experienced benefits by attending these group GriefShare sessions. E-mail to sign up or with questions: sonnenc@sd242.org or gsonnen@q.com Sessions begin Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m., at Greg and Colleen Sonnen’s home. Their home phone 208-962-7049.
