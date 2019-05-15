COTTONWOOD -- Congratulations to all graduates from high school and college. May your future be bright and prosperous.
2020 Haiti Mission Team will be holding a pancake and sausage fund-raiser breakfast following the 10 a.m. Mass, Sunday, May 19. All proceeds will go toward the 2020 Mission Team. Support this worthwhile effort.
Summer Mass schedule for Holy Cross, Keuterville, begins Sunday, May 26. Mass will be each Sunday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 8. Remember, if it is cold, bring your coat as there is no heat in the Church at Holy Cross. Due to the hard work and diligence of a few local volunteers, we continue to maintain the church and we have running water and rest rooms; there are small heaters in the rest rooms, but the main furnace does not work in this beautiful historic church. We appreciate Father Paul for celebrating Mass in Holy Cross every summer for all of us on the Camas Prairie.
Annual mother/daughter breakfast will be held at the Assumption Parish Hall on Sunday, June 2. All women of the Tri-Parish are invited to attend. If your mother or daughter is living in the area or visiting the area, bring them to breakfast which begins 9:30 a.m.
Vacation Bible school: Those who came forward and volunteered to help are much appreciated. We need a few more people to volunteer and help with VBS. Contact Heather at pffpdre@gmail.com VBS is scheduled to take place at the Catholic Education Center (CEC) June 24-28.
Congratulations to Thomas Nuttman who was chosen to go on the Honor Flight from Spokane to Washington D.C. April 29-30. He served in Vietnam with the 16th Engineer Battalion from 1968 to 1969. We also want to congratulate Tim Seubert, who was awarded a JCI Senatorship on April 27. This is the highest honor you can receive from the Jaycees. We appreciate the service of both these men.
This Saturday, May 18, the walk, sponsored by Partnership for Healthy Communities, will be on Cottonwood Butte. All walkers should meet at NICI at 8:30 a.m. for sign-up. Walk begins at 9 a.m. Every time you participate in a walk, your name goes into a drawing for a Fitbit, but you also get all the benefits of walking and getting healthy.
