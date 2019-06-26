COTTONWOOD -- Happy 4th of July to everyone! Time to go camping, fishing, or whatever you like to do for the summer. Some farmers have cut their hay down, but it did get a little wet last week. Maybe this week will be better. The baby pheasants are a month old now and flying all over the place inside the building where we have them.
Come and celebrate the 4th of July in Greencreek. It is always a great time for the kids. Flag-raising is at 6 a.m., Mass at St. Anthony Church 7 a.m., breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Auction starts at 1 p.m., and is followed immediately by a raffle. Play Bingo all day. The Altar Society will be selling hamburgers and hot dogs with salad and pie from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kiddie rides and toy stand are open all day. Beer Garden opens at 10 a.m. New this year is sumo wrestling!
The Annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament is July 13 at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club! Sign-up is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tee, shotgun starts at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $100 per person. We would love for you and/or your company to sponsor a tee/hole or play in the tournament. Tee or Hole Sponsor is only $200. Tee and Hole both only $350. Team cost, as noted on flier. The last couple of years we have been able to donate $15,000 (more or less) to numerous charities with proceeds from the tournament. This year we would love to better that! Major recognition to Major Event Sponsor - Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Union and Gold Sponsor - Brown Strauss Steel. Contact Zach at 208-507-0708 or Ryan at 208-791-0492.
Prairie Junior Senior High School received a $2,000 STEM grant for donating 64 pints of blood during the 2018-2019 school year. Representatives from Vitalant Blood Center Foundation traveled to the school to present the check. The money can be used in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. The school will have a chance to apply for this grant next year by donating 60 pints of blood again.
Congratulations to Jim Remacle on his retirement from the banking business after 52-½ years. He has been a teller, bookkeeper, and loan officer for several different banks in the area. Everyone knows and loves him for a job well done! Each branch of the Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union will be hosting a celebration for Jim this week. The Kooskia branch party will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 27, and Cottonwood uptown branch will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on June 28. Happy retirement, Jim!
Congratulations to Jordyn Higgins for being one of the recipients of the Governor’s Cup scholarships. She will receive $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years for career-technical programs. Good job, Jordyn!
