COTTONWOOD -- Halloween: Emergency Services Safe Trick-or-Treat. Emergency vehicles will be parked in the upper parking lot of St. Mary’s Church and they will be serving food and goodies 4-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome and invited to come and enjoy!
St. John Bosco Academy Mystery Night fund-raiser: Theme is Maverick Riverboat Rollick! To be held in the Greencreek Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. Your $130 ticket includes dinner for two, a no host bar, and one in 350 chance of winning the grand prize of $10,000. For tickets call St. John Bosco at 208-962-5650.
Save the date to attend the Assumption Parish Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It is a wonderful dinner and Tri-Parish event! Everyone is invited.
The Rosary Rally in honor of Our Lady of Fatima was well-attended by approximately 70 people. The majority of the people went on the walk and prayed the rosary. They were escorted by two men from the Sheriff’s Posse, Larry and Mike McPherson, who did a great job of directing traffic. The rest of the people who did not want to walk stayed at the church and prayed the rosary.
Haiti spaghetti feed: Yummy spaghetti with homemade sauces is being served on Oct. 16, by our amazing Haiti team at the Knights of Columbus Hall. We will be serving a meal of spaghetti, bread, salad, and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. If you would like to call in an order and have it delivered during this time, call Debbie at 208-553 5837 or Cara at 208-507-0928. We will have a family rate so bring everyone! Your support for our Haiti Team is greatly appreciated. We are so blessed by you and your presence!
Historical Museum Fall Lecture Series continues Oct. 24, at 2 and 7 p.m., with the help of Idaho Humanities Council. Keith Petersen presents “Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got that Weird Shape?” The West is a land of rectangular states. And then we have Idaho. What happened? The story of Idaho’s borders begins with international intrigue and continues through the Civil War, when politicians who had never seen Idaho sealed its fate. It affects every Idahoan today who lives with consequences of an odd configuration. It is a story of diplomacy, politics, luck, and a congressional obsession with straight-line boundaries. For information: 208-962-2054, or tech@stgertrudes.org.
