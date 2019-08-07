COTTONWOOD -- Combines were out this week harvesting canola and grass fields. The wheat will be ready soon. Our family went camping up on Grangeville mountain and had a great time. Time spent with the grandkids is always special. We picked a few huckleberries, too.
I hope everyone had a great time at the Raspberry Festival. The sisters always go all out for this event.
Let your preschooler learn the Catholic faith through The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Program, where your child will learn to fall in love with God! CGS is a religious education program that uses Montessori methods to help formulate a child's spiritual journey. If you are interested in your child participating one day a week, fill out a registration form and return to the Tri-Parish Office or in the collection basket. Questions or if you would like a tour of our Atrium contact Heather Uhlenkott at pffpdre@gmail.com or Heather's cell number, 208-507-0971.
Nez Perce National Historical Park is hosting a spacecial night sky event Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 to 11 p.m., at the Spalding Visitor Center. Park rangers and special guest volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador David Eberle will give space-themed programs. Stargazers at the event will get a chance to see Perseid Meteor Shower and explore space through a telescope. There will be programs all evening to keep the kids busy. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, family, and telescopes and get ready to enjoy a spectacular heavenly performance.
