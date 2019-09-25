COTTONWOOD -- We have had a nice long fall so far this year. Frost is predicted for this weekend so it may come to an end. We are still getting tons of tomatoes, beans, peas, corn, and squash from our garden. It has been a good year.
The Out-Shoot the Sheriff event on Saturday sponsored by Idaho County Republican Central Committee was a big success. Scott Olds, an attorney from Grangeville, won the shooting contest. He received the Taurus Tracker nickle-plated .44Mag. Revolver for his efforts. Mike Musegades won the raffle drawing. He won the Browning BAR .300 Win Mag Rifle. This rifle is an antique, but it is believed that it has never been fired, according to Sheriff Doug Giddings. Musegades is the pastor at the Lutheran Church in Grangeville. Congratulation to both men. The money raised from this event will be used to elect people next year who are true Republicans and will vote according to the platform.
A sponsor for this event was American Freedom Defense owned by Jim and Amy Gorges. They did a lot of work to help make it a fun event. The idea behind this event is to encourage people to learn to use weapons to defend themselves and their property. Taking guns away from everyone does no good. The bad guys will still have theirs, which they probably got illegally. We need to defend our rights as American citizens. Our Sheriff’s Department does a great job as demonstrated recently when a fugitive with a stolen gun tried to cross our county.
We wish good luck to J.R. Kaschmitter of Colville, Wash., who has qualified for the Boston Marathon. His parents are John and Chris Kaschmitter of Cottonwood. The marathon will be on April 15, 2020. Go, J.R. I think it is pretty cool to have someone from this area in that race.
