COTTONWOOD -- We woke up to sunshine! Two days in a row now. According to our weather station, we have had 4.15 inches of rain this month so far. I’ll bet the farmers are wondering if they will ever get into the fields.
*
Summit (soon to be St. John Bosco) Academy Drama Program invites everyone in the kingdom to a dramatic adaptation of “Sleeping Beauty” this weekend on April 25, 26, and 27. Come experience the magic of this timeless classic tale at the Summit gymnasium. The adaptation was written by Gina Lustig and directed by Michael Rehder. There is no admission but a donation of $5 per person or $20 per family is suggested. The play will be presented at 7 p.m., each evening, with a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday. This is always a must-see event because the kids really put their hearts into it.
*
Married couples: Commit to strengthening your marriage by signing up to attend one of the upcoming Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekends on July 19-20, in Boise. For information call 503-853-2758 or apply online at www.rediscoverthespark.org. Additional dates and locations are listed online.
*
The semi-annual roadside cleanup sponsored by the Knights of Columbus will be Saturday, April 27. We will meet at 8 a.m., at the KC Hall for a mandatory safety briefing, and then depart heading north on Highway 95 to our 2-mile stretch of road. We should be finished by 10:30 a.m. This event is open to anyone who would like to help. Come out and participate and support our community and the wonderful place we live.
*
Julia and Madeline Wassmuth recently spent time at grandma’s house to make dolly quilts for the daycare at Summit Academy. There was a shortage of blankets for the dolls, so the girls decided to do something about it. Good job, girls!
*
Tom Gehring, a board member of the Soil and Water Conservation District, received one of the five Governor’s Awards in Agriculture recently. His award was for Technical Innovations. Tom invented the Little Big Rig ATV sprayer along with a dry fertilizer spreader. Mega kudos to you, Tom!
*
The blood drive in Cottonwood was very successful as they exceeded their goal of 76 units by collecting 93 usable units. Hats off to anyone who was a part of this; co-chairs, Brenda Kaschmitter and Donna Quick, the ones who volunteer to work that day, and all the people who donated. Saving lives is a wonderful way to help people in need.
*
The annual City of Cottonwood Community Cleanup started April 22, and runs through June 14. Rolloff bins will be available to city residents to deposit yard waste, branches and anything inert at the corner of Idaho and 2nd South streets at the city shop.
