COTTONWOOD -- Summit Academy students in 1st and 9th grade teamed up to plant tree seedlings on Cottonwood Butte to celebrate Arbor Day. Arbor day was last Friday, April 26, and these students enjoyed the sunshine and perfect planting weather on April 24.
The trees were provided by Idaho Department of Lands. Dave Kuther from the Craigmont IDL office made arrangements and Ben Baldwin, Kamiah IDL assisted. The studentd were teamed up with adult volunteers for help planting the 150 trees. The students learned the correct way to plant a seedling, how to find the best micro environment for the young tree, and also how to identify trees.
