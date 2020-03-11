COTTONWOOD -- The Idaho County Fair Royalty will be presenting their annual Princess Tea Party Saturday, March 21, at Prairie High School. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $7 for little princesses ages 4 years to 6th grade. Must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP by March 12 to Princess Madison at 208-816-8978 or Queen Halle at 208-507-2989.
Father/son Annual Breakfast at Assumption Parish Hall on Sunday, March 15, is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, ham, sausage and rolls. Ladies of Assumption (or anyone who would like to help cook is welcome) bring your frying pans/grills about 7:30 a.m., and we will get cooking. Ladies, bring a door prize.
The Greencreek Altar Society’s Annual Yard Sale at the Greencreek Hall will be held on March 14. If you have donations you would like to drop off or have picked up, contact Kelly Stubbers at 208-507-1348. -Bring donations to the Greencreek Hall on March 12 and 13, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Volunteer helpers needed and welcome!
What are you doing for Lent? Consider discovering the Mass! Learn why we do what we do! All are invited. Catholic and non-Catholic. “Bishop Barron’s explanations bring home real answers for questions we all have.” Light refreshments will be provided. For confirmation age and older. Baby-sitting provided at no cost. 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Catholic Education Center. (CEC Building). Discover the depths of the Mass with Bishop Barron. Presented by: Deacon Ryan Uhlenkott. Presentation nights are: Wednesday, March 18, March 25, April 1 and April 8. The introduction to the class was very interesting last week.
If you have a story you would like to have printed in the next installment of the 150 Year Story, coming out summer 2020, submit your story to Amanda Rehder. You may e-mail Amanda jack4734@vandals.uidaho.edu or mail to her at 1242 Cottonwood Butte Rd, Cottonwood. You may also drop it off at the Senior Citizen Luncheon on Tuesdays in basement of Community Hall or leave at the Museum. Submit your story before the end of March. Everyone enjoyed the first two books, so other people are wanting to tell their own story, thus they are working on the third book. Get your story in so it will be preserved forever.
Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by Idaho County Republican Central Committee, will be held March 20 at the Greencreek Community Hall. It will be starting at 5 p.m., with a meet and greet this year’s candidates, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner tickets are $25 each. There will be an auction and raffle.
The guest speaker will be Jody Solerno on “Defending Your Home.” She is the owner of Personal Safety Alliance and Elite Firearms Training and is the founder of Woman Warrior Self-Defense Weekend Retreats. She will also be giving a class designed for women called “Intro to Shooting” for ladies only on March 21 from 12:30 to 4 p.m., at American Freedom Defense at 318 Sonnen Rd, Greencreek. The cost of $25 for the class will be donated to the Republican Central Committee.
