COTTONWOOD -- Mother Nature is giving us a little taste of winter. We have had snow on several different occasions. I hope all the hunters are having good luck. Time to get those fall projects done. Better get those snow tires on, too.
Halloween: Emergency Services Safe Trick or Treat. Emergency vehicles will be parked in the upper parking lot of St. Mary’s Church and they will be serving food and goodies 4-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome and invited to come and enjoy!
Leave your poker face at home and join us for St. John Bosco Academy’s 22nd annual Mystery Night on Nov. 2 at the Greencreek Hall. With the theme Maverick: Riverboat Rollick, the night is sure to be a rollicking good time! The paddle steamer party begins at 5 p.m., with a social, followed by a live auction and elimination raffle. One lucky ticket holder will win the jackpot Grand Prize of $10,000!
The grand prize is redeemable at any of our sponsors: Bud’s PowerSports, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, Sonnen Meats, Les Schwab Tire-Grangeville, B&A Performance Auto, Chesky Woodworking, Cottonwood Foods, and Intermountain Feed and Mercantile. In addition to the prize-packed elimination raffle, you will have the chance to “cash in your chips” on a huge variety of silent and live auction items. On the live auction block this year are several trips and experiences including: 3 Seahawks vs 49ers tickets on December 29th, a McCall ski weekend, and a private scenic flight. Also available are a jet boat fishing trip, two tickets to Gonzaga men’s basketball, custom hay cutting and swathing, and three gourmet dinner options.
Each $130 ticket includes admission for two, dinner and your one in 350 chance to win the grand prize of $10,000! One in eight ticket holders will win a smaller prize through the night. Tickets are available from any SJB family, from the school office at 208-962-5650, or online at johnbosco.org. Ante up today for your chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. You don’t want to miss the boat!
The Assumption Parish Dinner will be on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It is a wonderful home style dinner, and everyone is invited.
The Prairie High School Pep Band is looking for instrumentalists who would like to join them for football and basketball games. If you are interested, send an email to pitcher@sd242.org and he will e-mail you the music to practice. Anyone who can play an instrument is welcome to join, including staff and community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.