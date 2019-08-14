COTTONWOOD -- Bonnie Duman Gehring hasn’t landed too far from home throughout her life. She was born about two and one-half miles north of Cot…
COTTONWOOD -- This week is the Idaho County Fair and my sister, Bonnie Gehring, is the grand marshal this year. Her whole family has been involved in the fair for many years, including managing the food booth for about 15 years. We are so proud of her!
COTTONWOOD – A baked potato bar will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 4 to 7 p.m., at city park, with all proceeds to go to Cottonwood native Erika Pepper.
A former Cottonwood student, Erika Pepper, has Cystic Fibrosis, a disease of the lungs. She received a double lung transplant recently, and there are many expenses connected to that. There will be a potato bar fund-raiser during the fair for her on Friday, Aug. 16, for $10 per person. Erica and her family are appreciative of all contributions.
Saturday, we had a torrential rain that dropped one inch of rain in 15 minutes. I have never seen it rain that hard. It came at a bad time for farmers as they might get docked when they try to sell their wheat.
We have turned out all our pheasants in different parts of the county. Just doing our part to try to reestablish the bird population around here.
Best of luck to St. Mary’s Hospital on their construction of a new clinic in Kamiah. We welcome Dr. Justin Jones who has joined St. Mary’s staff. St Mary’s Hospital has a great reputation for caring for patients and it is close to home.
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is holding the Out-Shoot the Sheriff event on Sept. 21 at American Freedom Defense in Greencreek. Raffle tickets for the shoot will be $100 for one; $200 for three; $300 for five; and $500 for 10. Anyone who buys a raffle ticket will be eligible to compete in the target shooting contest. There will be food available and an auction, also. Sounds like a fun and interesting day!
World-Wide Marriage Encounter: Strengthen and enrich your marriage at this weekend experience for married couples. The weekend is Sept. 20-22 in Boise, at Nazareth Retreat Center. For information contact Barb and Kevin Acker at 385-319-4609, e-mail barbaraacker70@gmail.com or register on line at: rediscoverthespark.org.
Retrouvaille is for any couple who would like to rediscover their marriage and improve communication. Visit www.Retrouvaille.org for testimonies. For confidential information or to register for the Sept. 13-15 Spokane weekend, call 509-520-4118 or 800-470-2230 or visit www.Retrouvaille.org.
