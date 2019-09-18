COTTONWOOD -- Adam and Ashley Uhlenkott purchased a house from Don and Morna Lustig. The house was owned years ago by Louis and Mary Schmidt. As part of the sale, the house had to be moved. So, Adam and his dad, Duane Uhlenkott, engineered the moving of it to a place just past St. Gertrude’s Convent. They took the top of the house off to make it easier to move. It used to be a common sight for houses to be moved around the area. But that was a long time ago. So, a lot of people enjoyed seeing this happen last week.
GREENCREEK – Test your firearm ability, compete against others and try to win specialty guns at the Out-shoot the Sheriff event, set Saturday,…
The Out-Shoot the Sheriff event is coming up this Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at AFD (American Freedom Defense) in Greencreek. They have donated their facility for this fun event. It will only cost you $3.00 per carload for you to watch the fun. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as pies and cookies. There will be games, prizes, vendors, and a live auction. Women will be able to test the handgun of their dreams, and teens can go through an obstacle course for $5 each using simunition handgun which is not real bullets. A raffle ticket will give you a chance to win a Browning automatic rifle, and a chance to enter the target contest with Sheriff Giddings. Don’t miss this event sponsored by Idaho County Republican Central Committee.
All High School youth are invited to join in the 30-hour fast which is scheduled for this weekend, Sept. 21-22, at the Ferdinand Hall. They will build their home from a cardboard box and live in it for the weekend. The 30 Hour Fast builds awareness among the youth about the poor and at the same time they raise money to be sent to the poor.
We went to visit one of our neighbors this weekend. A relatively new business on the Prairie is the Riding School Hearts That Heal located at the top of the Seven Mile Grade. Jessica and Graham Davy have been building riding arenas and barns on their property. They teach people to ride a horse and everything that goes with it. They have figured out that working with horses is good for people in lots of ways. They do a great job and enjoy their work. For more information call 208-954-4861, jessicadavy128@gmail.com, Facebook and Instagram.
