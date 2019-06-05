COTTONWOOD -- By now I think most of the graduations are over. Let the summer games begin!
My 100-plus baby pheasant chicks are doing very well. They are learning to fly and love it when I bring grass for them to eat. They are so much fun to watch. The grandkids enjoy helping with them.
Partnership for Healthy Communities is continuing to have walks every Saturday. On June 8, the walk will be in Ferdinand, beginning at the Ferdinand Gym. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.
The Idaho County Democrats annual picnic will be June 23 at the Cottonwood City Park, rain or shine, beginning at 1 p.m. Wear blue and bring a chair, side dish, pie, silent auction item, your favorite beverage and a friend. ICDP will provide burgers, hot dogs, and veggie burgers with all the fixings, lemonade, iced tea, punch and table service.
The University of Idaho Extension is offering a Forest Insect and Disease Field Day, Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Lands, 913 3rd St., Kamiah, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $15 per person. This one-day field trip will help you learn about disease and insect problems in our forests. Contact the U of I Extension Office at 208-476-4434 or e-mail clearwater@uidaho.edu to request additional information.
Mark your calendars for vacation Bible school at Emmanuel Baptist Church from June 10-14. The Triparish vacation Bible school will take place June 24-28 at the Catholic Education Center in Cottonwood. Both are promising a lot of fun and adventure for the kids.
Mega kudos to Jim and Kathy Steinke, Jay Hinterlong and NICI inmates for being faithful volunteers at the Cottonwood Recycling location for the past 10 years. The people of this area appreciate all you have done.
