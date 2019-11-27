COTTONWOOD -- The Prairie Pirates won the State Football Championship by defeating Lost Rivers at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow on Friday night with a score of 26-6. The win gave the Pirates their third win at state in six years.
They have seven seniors on the team who have been playing together since 3rd and 4th grade. (See photo). Their record for the year is 11-0. Congratulations to the team who worked so hard to reach their goals.
Help make Christmas special by donating new unwrapped gifts for all ages, or gift cards of $25 value, to Homes of Hope! This is November’s Prairie Faith Formation Program Service Project. We ask each parish family to prayerfully consider giving a toy or gift certificate to Homes of Hope Toy Drive. Please drop off donations by Dec. 1. Drop off location: CEC building Monday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or contact Heather Uhlenkott for pickup at 208-507-0971.
Another option for helping this Christmas is the “Angel Tree” at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics. They help match generous donors with those in need of gifts for children and food for families. Individuals in need are encouraged to call Jessica Stewert, project coordinator at 208-962-3251. Requests will be kept confidential and must be made by Dec. 2. Numbered tags will be put on the tree with the children’s wishes. Take a tag, shop for the child, and return the unwrapped gift by Dec. 16. In conjunction with the Cottonwood Food Bank, SMH volunteers will prepare food baskets for “Angel Tree” families as well as elderly residents in the community. Requests for food baskets should be directed to Donna Quick at 208-962-3251. Address for the project can be addressed to Angel Tree Project, Jessica Stewert c/o St. Mary’s Hospital, PO Box 137, Cottonwood, ID 83522.
Preparations are under way for Christmas gifts for the Cottonwood Shelter Home residents. Anyone who would like to buy gifts or donate for gifts, contact JoAnn McHugh a 208-962-3846.
On Friday, Dec. 6, Jaime Thietten will be giving a concert at 5 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood. She has a beautiful voice which she uses to praise God. Her mission statement is, “To bring joy, hope, healing and peace through music.” It is Jaime’s strong desire that these things will motivate people to let love be what drives them to meet the needs of others. She also reminds us to love and respect each other regardless of our diverse backgrounds and struggles. As Jaime shares her heart and her story through this compelling collection of songs, we are reminded by her music and her message, that only in true surrender can we experience Love Along The Way.
