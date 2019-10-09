COTTONWOOD -- America urgently needs the prophetic messages of Our Lady at Fatima. Above all, America needs a clear direction, a great purpose, and the means to achieve it. The admonitions, requests, and warnings of Mary Most Holy can rightly be called a heaven-sent survival manual. The Tri-Parish in Cottonwood will hold a rosary rally in honor of Our Lady of Fatima on October 12th at 12:00 noon at St. Mary’s Church. We will pray the rosary and other prayers, sing songs, and recite the Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Anyone who wishes may go on the rosary walk with Maurice Seubert. The walk will go down past the hospital, turn left and go past the Tire Guy and then back up King Street to the church. Donna Wassmuth will stay at the church and lead the rosary there for anyone who does not wish to walk. We hope to have a large turnout for this. For more information contact Maurice Seubert 208-962-3348 or Donna Wassmuth 208-962-3561. Everyone is welcome.
Haiti Spaghetti Feed: Yummy spaghetti with homemade sauces is being served on Oct. 16 by our amazing Haiti team at the KC hall. We will be serving a meal of spaghetti, bread, salad, and dessert from 5 to 7 p.m. If you would like to call in an order and have it delivered during this time, call Debbie at 208- 553-5837 or Cara at 208-507-0928. We will have a family rate so bring everyone! We appreciate your support for our Haiti team. We are so blessed by you and your presence!
One of the Prison Ministries at NICI provided by members of the Tri-Parish, is called Story Link. Its Mission: Linking children and incarcerated parents with the gift of reading. Inmates who qualify are allowed to select a children’s book provided by the program and to read the book with a short message of love for their child/children as volunteers record them on a CD. The book and CD are then mailed to the child’s caregiver. This gives the families the opportunity to stay linked. It gives children the opportunity to hear their parent’s voice reading to them. Current volunteers (Cindy Wilson, Sr. Maria Elena, Della Gehring and Raina Frei) go to NICI each 4th Monday of the month. They go in pairs or in trios. There is definitely a need for a couple of more volunteers to take turns going to NICI. It is a super easy program to volunteer with and the inmates are so appreciative! If interested, contact Raina Frei at rainafrei@gmail.com or 208-962-2397; Della 208-962-7721; Cindy 208-962-7725. Volunteer training through Idaho Dept of Corrections (IDOC) is required before you can be an official prison volunteer, and the next training session is Friday, Oct 11, 5-9 p.m., at Lewiston Salvation Army on 21st Street.
