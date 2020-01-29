COTTONWOOD -- The Holy Cross Dinner is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Keuterville Hall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The home-cooked meal will consist of roast beef, ham, real mashed potatoes and gravy along with fruit, a tossed salad, and delicious homemade rolls, with assorted desserts topping off the meal. Bingo will be played all day, and the raffle drawing will take place at 4 p.m. This is a fund-raiser for the Holy Cross Church. Dinner tickets are $9 for adults; $4 for grades 1-6; kindergarten/preschool free.
The Jamaica team is selling homemade chili and homemade cinnamon rolls for Super Bowl Sunday. To order call the parish office at 208-962-3214 or Debbie at 208-962-7151. Suggested donations are $35 for one gallon of chili and two dozen cinnamon rolls; $18 for ½ gallon of chili and one dozen rolls; $10 for one quart of chili and six rolls; or $10 for one dozen rolls. Orders appreciated by Jan. 31. Delivery date is Feb. 2 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is a fund-raiser for high school students who are going to Jamaica in August.
This is your last chance to order pizzas from St. John Bosco students. Orders must be in by Thursday, Jan. 27, and will be delivered on Jan. 30, just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, or you can freeze them to use later. Contact any student or call the school at 208-962-5650 for prices. Money will go to the sports programs at the school.
This Saturday, Feb. 1, Keuterville Pub and Grub will have its annual Peanut Party. Peanuts all day with live music by Mitch Nuxoll starting at 7 p.m. For information, call the Pub and Grub at 208-962-3090.
Last week the Wassmuth family was busy butchering hogs, making smokehaus sausage, blood sausage, liver sausage, scrapple and all the good cuts of meat that are available when you do your own work. And we had a lot of fun doing it. Not many people do this themselves anymore.
