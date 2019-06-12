COTTONWOOD -- Happy Father’s Day to all Dads. And Happy Birthday to my hubby on Saturday. Congratulations to the three children of Melvin and Joyce Sonnen. All three graduated this year; Paul from Prairie High School, Laina and Whitney both from LCSC. It is very unusual for all the children in a family to graduate the same year.
St. Mary’s Hospital will be offering Safe Sitter courses for young teens, grade 6-8, July 9 and 10, at Prairie Elementary School. The cost is $40. Call Brenda Kaschmitter at St. Mary’s Hospital, 208-962-3251 to register. They will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR. For information contact National Headquarters at 317-596-5001 or visit safesitter.org.
The Idaho County Fair Royalty committee is seeking young ladies who would like to be part of the fair royalty this year. Girls must be going into their sophomore to senior year and must be available through the end of the fair 2020. The candidates will be judged on the application, personal interview and a speech they have prepared. Applications can be picked up at the Idaho County Extension Office, Room 3 in the courthouse, or by calling Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-962-5850 or e-mail jogehring@hotmail.com. Applications are due by July 1st.
Partnership for Healthy Communities is sponsoring a series of walks in the area. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the walks beginning at …
This Saturday, June 15, the walk, sponsored by Partnership for Healthy Communities, will be at Winchester. All walkers should meet at Craig Mountain Senior Center at 8:30 a.m., for sign-up. Walk begins at 9 a.m. Even if you have not attended any of the other walks, you can still join in and get all the benefits of walking and getting healthy.
