COTTONWOOD -- We had our first snowfall Sunday, but it didn’t stay on the ground very long. Reports of 2 to 4 inches were reported in the Cottonwood Butte area. That means winter is not too far off. But I hope we will have a nice long fall before winter actually gets here. Our garden has been producing quite well this year.
Congratulations, Deacon Ryan Uhlenkott, on your ordination to the Permanent Deaconate! He was ordained last week in Boise. He will be assisting Father Paul in the three parishes.
Cottonwood’s Prairie High School held its homecoming Friday, Sept. 20, against Kendrick. Sydnee Bruegeman was crowned queen at the game (escor…
Congratulations to the homecoming queen, Sydnee Bruegeman, and king, Carson Forsman, who were chosen at homecoming activities at Prairie High School recently.
Mystery Night is coming up for St. John Bosco Academy on Nov. 2, at the Greencreek Community Hall. The theme this year is MAVERICK- Riverboat Rollick. Get your ticket for $130 from anyone at the school. Only 350 tickets will be sold, and someone will win $10,000 at the end of the evening. The money may be spent at Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, Sonnen Meats, Cottonwood Foods, Les Schwab Tire Center, Intermountain Feed and Mercantile, B & A Performance Auto, Bud’s PowerSports or Chesky Woodworking. There will be a live auction as well as a silent auction. Fun events will be going on all throughout the night. A delicious dinner will be served. Social hour begins at 5 p.m.
FERDINAND – An open house to celebrate Tom Schwartz’s 80th birthday is set for Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 3 p.m., in Ferdinand at the Ferdin…
The 20th Annual Fall Lecture Series is starting this month. The first lecture will be Lin Tull Cannell discussing her book Intermediary: William Craig among The Nez Perce. Her book is in its second printing. Her presentation will include photos and illustrations of some of the people William and Pahtissah Craig knew, as well as the country familiar to mountain men and the Nimiipuu during the settlement of the interior Northwest. It will take place from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Johanna Room of the Spirit Center at St. Gertrude’s Convent. Refreshments and cookies will be served; no charge and everyone is welcome. This is an annual event and is well-attended by many people in the area. These events provide insights into the history of our region.
