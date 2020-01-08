COTTONWOOD -- Jim Gorges will be giving a presentation on “Protecting What’s Yours” Saturday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m., at American Freedom Defense in Greencreek. The idea is to empower families to be prepared and secure in their homes. Learn some practical skills from a man who has been in that corrosive environment. Jim Gorges’ home was invaded while his kids were in the same room. Come and learn at this presentation how to protect what’s yours and have a strategy to react and overcome a threat. If you have ever felt threatened in your home, you should attend this presentation. Adults and teenagers welcome! Register now to hear this mental conditioning and preparedness course. This is a presentation only – not firearms training. Register at amfreedomdefense.org Phone number is 208-935-5734.
The Saint Anthony Society Annual Crab Feed is coming up on Jan. 18, at the Greencreek Community Hall. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at B & A Performance Auto, phone number 208-962-7755, and from Connie Schumacher, 208-962-7781 at Cottonwood Credit Union. Social hour begins at 5: 30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The band, The Senders, ’50s and ’60s classic rock, will start at 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance only are $8 per person. Crab and tri-tip will be served. Get your tickets early.
The Greencreek Altar Society will be having their annual yard sale at the Greencreek Hall on March 14. If you have donations you would like to drop off or have picked up, contact Kelly Stubbers at 208-507-1348. Donations will also be accepted at the Greencreek Hall on March 12 and 13.
