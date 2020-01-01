COTTONWOOD -- Happy New Year to everyone! May this be the best year ever for you. Do you have your list of New Year’s resolutions made yet?
Sunday Mass times switch between St. Mary’s and St. Anthony for the year 2020. Starting Sunday, Jan. 5, the 8 a.m. Mass will be at St. Mary’s and 10 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony.
Johanna Stubbers had the idea to have a backdrop for Santa when he is posing for pictures. Therese Schmidt went to work on the painting, and this is the result. What a wonderful idea these two ladies had! (See photos).
St. Anthony Columbarium: If you would like to donate to the Greencreek Cemetery for maintenance or to help build a Columbarium (wall) for the internment of cremains; please put a donation in the collection basket or send your donation to the office. Mark your check for “Greencreek Cemetery.”
The Saint Anthony’s Society Crab Feed is coming up on Jan. 18, at the Greencreek Hall. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at B & A Performance Auto and Cottonwood Credit Union. Social hour begins at 5: 30 p.m., with dinner 6:30 p.m. The band will start at 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance only are $8 per person. Crab and tri tip will be served. Get your tickets early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.