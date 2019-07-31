COTTONWOOD -- Reports from the Cottonwood Summerfest committee say that it was a lot of fun and well-attended.
The parade was amazing, all the fun contests, and kids enjoyed the dunk tank and games. Good job to all who were part of the planning.
A new festival to showcase the community, Cottonwood Summer Fest completed its first run with three days well attended for a variety of events…
It’s almost fair time, Aug. 14 to 17, and there are seven young ladies vying for fair queen. Good luck to all of you. Time to start thinking about what you want to enter in the fair. It’s more fun if you have entries.
It’s also time to register for school. My grandkids can’t wait for school to start.
Local author, Dick Southern, and his co-authors, Pat (Heuett) Van Buren and Philip Rathbun, will have a book signing scheduled on Aug. 4 from noon to 4 p.m., at the home of Don and Donna Southern in downtown Gifford. The two book titles are Halfway Stage Stop: Pioneer Settlement, Gifford, Idaho and Big School On a Hill: School Through The Years, Gifford, Idaho. Mega kudos to you.
St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics is welcoming Dr. Justin Jones, who will be specializing in family practice medicine and offers extensive OB and C-Section experience.
The Idaho County Republican Committee is starting a highway cleanup project on the two-mile stretch of highway between Cottonwood and Grangeville at mile markers 243 to 245. They will be cleaning the ditches on Aug. 3, meeting at the Super 8 meeting room at 8 a.m. for the safety briefing. Anyone wishing to help is welcome to come.
