COTTONWOOD -- Our mild summer weather continued this week. Berries and cherries are on and are producing an excellent crop due to perfect growing conditions.
*
COTTONWOOD – Area residents are in for a treat July 26-28: Cottonwood will hold its first Summer Fest event.
Cottonwood Summerfest, the reincarnated Buggy Whip Days, is coming back this weekend July 26-28. It will start with a breakfast at 8 a.m. The parade is at 10 a.m. All your favorite town festival games will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A street dance with live music by Five Smooth Stones will start at 7 p.m. Softball tournaments going on all day at Wimer Field. Coyote’s, the new owners of the Mini Village, are offering free mule wagon rides Friday and Saturday afternoons. Check out all the events at facebook.com/CottonwoodSummerFest.
*
American Freedom Defense, the local firearms training facility hosted two fun events this weekend. A full class of students learned CQB training, Close Quarters Battle. Everything from shooting at less than one yard, to learning how to shorten your response time to get under the 2.5 seconds needed for close threats. Saturday night was “Date Night,” training with your spouse to effectively defend your home. All drills were designed for a team of two. The evening ended with a restaurant style dinner on the patio.
*
St. Gertrude’s Monastery is planning the Raspberry Festival for Aug. 4. They are looking for vendors to sell their crafts during the day out on the lawn. Contact the monastery if you want to reserve a spot. More information at www.myraspberryfestival.org
