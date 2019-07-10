Cottonwood News: Sumo wrestling added to Greencreek's July 4th celebration

COTTONWOOD -- Greencreek 4th of July had a new event this year. Sumo wrestling was a big hit and they had lots of fun. Some of the younger kids who tried it would fall down and not be able to get up on their own.
Haying is progressing with the favorable weather recently. Grain crops are starting to turn golden. I think the change over from green to gold is so pretty.
We had a good time at the Duman family reunion on Sunday. About 250 people were there. I met some cousins that I didn’t know before.
Hey all you golfers, the Annual Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament is July 13. Sign-up from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Tee, shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $100 per person. We would love for you and/or your company to sponsor a tee/hole or play in the tournament. Contact Zach 208-507-0708 or Ryan 208-791-0492 for more information.
The Monastery of St. Gertrude was awarded a grant of $2,190 for the creation of two exhibits in the gallery. “The Camas Prairie to the Rivers” will focus on mining, the immigration of Chinese and the Chinese Massacre. The second will feature the Nez Perce War of 1877. The project director is Mary Schmidt. You may contact her at mschmidt@stgertrudes.org.
Three local people earned medals at the Summer Games which took place in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley. Megan Wilson in the 50-54 women’s age group was the biggest winner and competed in the most events. She won 15 gold medals, one for each event she was in. Larry Seubert won seven golds and one silver in eight events in the 65-69 year old men’s group. Greg Wherry partnered with Larry in the men’s doubles bowling and also won a gold medal for himself in men’s single bowling. Congratulations to all of you!
