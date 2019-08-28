COTTONWOOD -- Most of the kids are back in school by now. Some farmers are almost done harvesting, and the Craigmont area is just getting in full swing.
The Idaho County Fair is over, and we have new royalty. Halle Klapprich is Queen for 2020, along with 1st Princess Paige Layman and 2nd Princess Madison Shears. Congratulations to all of you. I hope you have a great year. Also, congratulations to Sydney Rylaarsdam who was the big winner in all the livestock awards. She must have worked hard with her animal.
*
Sept. 8 is the last scheduled Sunday evening summer Mass at Holy Cross for 2019. Mass will be followed by a dessert function at Holy Cross Hall. The Holy Cross Guild will host this function, but if you would like to bring a dessert to share, you are more than welcome to do so. All are invited.
*
Next Sunday, the first Sunday of the month, the Tri-Parish will begin a monthly food drive for our local food bank. We ask each family to bring a can or more of food to donate to the Food Bank. Jesus said, “Feed the hungry” as a Corporal Work of Mercy.
*
The Uhlorn’s sunflower field just before Ferdinand on Crossing Road is in full bloom. Bright yellow heads all turn toward the sun and attract …
*
Congratulations to Sister Maria Elena Schaefer on 75 years as a Benedictine sister. Thirty-three years of that was spent in South America as a missionary. What a giving spirit she has!
*
Attention pinochle players: If anybody wishes to join the St. Mary’s Pinochle Marathon, contact Dorothy Arnoti or Judy Arnzen before Sept. 1. Find a partner and join the fun!
*
Prairie Faith Formation Program Notes: Parent Night Meeting for parents of PFFP Students is Wednesday, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church.
*
Saint John Bosco Academy is accepting registrations for K-12 Catholic education. Contact Amy at the school office: office@johnbosco.org or 208-962-5650.
*
The Idaho County Republican Central Committee is holding the Out Shoot the Sheriff event on Sept. 21, at American Freedom Defense in Greencreek. The gate fee is $3 per car. Raffle tickets for a beautiful .300 Browning automatic rifle will be $100 for one; $200 for three; $300 for five; $400 for seven, and $500 for 10. Anyone who buys a raffle ticket will be eligible to compete in the target shooting contest. Women will have a chance to test the handgun of your dreams for free! Find the right caliber, size and hand fit. Teens can use the obstacle shooting course for $5 per eight rounds of ammo. Ages 11 and older will use simunition handguns (not real bullets) to work through a reality-based training course. There will be food available for purchase and an auction, also.
*
Bells Across America is sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, who invite you and your congregation to celebrate the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States. Since 1955 we have observed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. Join in the remembrance of this historic event by ringing your church or school bells at 1 p.m., for one full minute on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Constitution was signed by 39 patriots on this day in 1787. George Washington said, “The Constitution is the guide, which I never will abandon.” For information on this contact Janet_Rubert@msn.com or 208-937-1091.
