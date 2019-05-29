COTTONWOOD -- It must be officially summer. School is out or soon will be, and it is vacation Bible school time at two of the churches in Cottonwood. Time for some outdoor fun.
Gas up the all-terrain vehicle and head out on a wilderness adventure like no other. Get up close and personal with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles, and so much more! This summer kids will focus in on some amazing, real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all – Jesus Christ is the Messiah, the Son of God, and by believing we can have life in His name. Each day kids will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, and sing cool songs. It’s vacation Bible school time at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster, Cottonwood. Children ages 1 through 6th grade are admitted free from 9 a.m. to noon, June 10-14. During the same week, ages 12 through 19 can experience “In the Wild” with Bible study and special activities planned just for them from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This week of fun, food, and exciting learning opportunities is free of charge and open to everyone. For information, you can contact Pastor Dan Coburn at 208-962-2407 or pastordan@mtida.net.
2019 Vacation Bible School … Don’t Miss The Bus! June 24-28. Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Location: Catholic Education Center (CEC building behind Prairie Elementary School). Cool crafts, fun games, upbeat music, creative skits, exciting activities and Bible stories are included. Registration forms are available in the entrances of the churches and online. Preregister: $7 per child or $21 family if preregistered before June 22. Registering first day of VBS: $10 per child or $30 Family. Forms available online, www.triparishchurches.com off of the main page. You may contact Morna Lustig @ 208-871-7797, morna@activewiring.com Or contact Lisa Riener @ 208-791-5318, slriener@msn.com.
Summer Mass schedule for Holy Cross, Keuterville begins Sunday, May 26. Mass will be each Sunday evening at 7 p.m. through Sept. 8. Remember, if it is cold to bring your coat as there is no heat in the Church at Holy Cross. We are grateful to Father Paul for celebrating Mass in Holy Cross every summer for all of us on the Camas Prairie. We all appreciate it!
The Graduation Mass for our High School Seniors is on Sunday, June 2, at the 8 a.m. Mass at St. Anthony’s. All graduates (Prairie High School, St. John Bosco Academy and homeschool graduates) are invited and encouraged to attend. Arrive at 7:40 a.m. for lineup and wear your gowns. A reception will follow Mass at the Greencreek Hall. Congratulations to all the graduates from this area.
For her senior project, Ellea Uhlenkott is walking 100 miles in 100 days to raise $3,000 for additional equipment and fencing for the Prairie track and field. If you would like to participate or donate, contact her at elleauhlenkott@gmail.com or call 208-507-0709.
