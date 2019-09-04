COTTONWOOD -- I had a ride in our big yellow semitruck this morning. My son, Eric, was hauling the trackhoe, so I hopped in. I love riding in that truck! Hats off on Labor Day to all truckers and anyone else who works for a living. Where would we be without you?
We have an unwanted guest hanging around our place. A big mule deer buck is coming in and eating our trees.
Sept. 8 is the last scheduled Sunday Evening Summer Mass at Holy Cross for 2019. Mass will be followed by a dessert function at Holy Cross Hall. The Holy Cross Guild will host this social, but if you would like to bring a dessert to share, you are more than welcome to do so.
GROW Kickoff BBQ: Sept. 18, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s Church - come learn/share about GROW groups. GROW is a small faith sharing group of 10, more or less, that meets as often as the group chooses. They study faith topics and challenge each other to represent Christ in all that they do.
Ryan Uhlenkott will be ordained a Deacon of the Church at St. John’s Cathedral in Boise on Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. After his ordination, Ryan will be assisting Father Paul in the tri-parish. Congratulations to Ryan and his family.
Fall sports are starting since school started, so get out there and support your teams. Good luck to all our local teams.
My snowball bush is blooming in September! It usually blooms in the spring. I’m guessing that the big hailstorm that we had has something to do with this. I guess it thinks winter came and went so it is time to bloom again. In the picture there are a few blooms at the top of the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.