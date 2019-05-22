COTTONWOOD -- Monday, May 27, 2019 is the official celebration of Memorial Day, honoring our fallen military heroes. The VFW honor guard will conduct memorial ceremonies at the Greencreek Cemetery at 10 a.m., and the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by the ceremony at Cottonwood Community Cemetery. Cottonwood VFW Post Commander Dave Frei invites all veterans to join the honor guard detail to show respect, gratitude, and remembrance of our fallen heroes. Arrive at the Greencreek Cemetery by 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend and remember those who selflessly sacrificed to protect our freedom. The service includes the presentation of the colors, three-volley rifle salute, laying a memorial wreath, reading the names of the deceased veterans, playing Taps, and a recitation of “In Flanders Fields,” which is the now famous poem read every Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. It was written on the German battlefield in 1915 by a Canadian Army doctor.
COTTONWOOD – Representatives from the National Weather Service Missoula office visited the Monastery of St. Gertrude last week to commend 80 y…
Sister Placida Wemhoff was honored recently by two representatives from the National Weather Service of Missoula, Mont., for her work as main weather reporter. The Monastery of St. Gertrude has been reporting the weather for 80 years. Sister Placida has been monitoring and recording the weather for 40 years. In February of this year she recorded 67.5 inches of snow, which is an all-time record.
Light up the Night for Sister Mary’s Children: Join Sister Mary’s children on June 8 at the Greencreek Hall for dinner, dance and an auction in support of the community and projects loved by Sister Mary Paule Tacke. The evening will start at 5:30 p.m., with a baked potato bar followed by a live auction and dancing to the 7 Devils. We hope you and your family will join us. Tickets are $15 per person or sponsor a whole table! For tickets or reserving a table online go to sistermaryschildren.org or call Sue Tacke at 208-962-3902 or Joan Riggers at 208-790-1282.
The Eucharistic Miracles of the World have arrived. For the next three weeks, the Tri-Parish churches will display 39 exhibit panels from Salt and Light Catholic Radio. The Eucharistic Miracles explained in this “virtual visit” were designed and created by Venerable Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia at age 15 in Milan, Oct. 11, 2006, and is on his way to becoming an officially recognized saint. This young man only lived to the age of 15, but his life plan was “to always be connected to Jesus.” Each week, a set of 12 or 13 panels will be rotated to each of our three churches for your viewing convenience. Pamphlets and a novena prayer will also be available at each site. Stop by whenever you can and read these amazing true stories about Eucharistic Miracles. If you have never heard of these miracles, come and see what it is all about.
Partnership for Healthy Communities is sponsoring a series of walks in the area. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the walks beginning at …
This Saturday, May 25, the walk sponsored by Partnership for Healthy Communities, will be at the Monastery of St. Gertrude. All walkers should meet at the museum at 8:30 a.m. for sign-up. Walk begins at 9 a.m. Every time you participate in a walk, your name goes into a drawing for a Fitbit. But you also get all the benefits of walking and getting healthy. Bring the whole family!
