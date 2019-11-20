COTTONWOOD -- Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. May you have many things to be thankful for.
The only Mass scheduled on Thanksgiving is 9 a.m., at St Mary’s Church in Cottonwood.
The Jamaica team is selling poinsettias for Christmas. Help support these high school students in their effort to make the world a better place in countries that need help. The money earned will help pay for their trip. All orders need to be returned to Debbie Chicane with totals by Nov. 27.
Help make Christmas special by donating new unwrapped gifts for all ages, or gift cards of $25 value to Homes of Hope! This is November’s Prairie Faith Formation Program Service Project. We ask each parish family to prayerfully consider giving a toy or gift certificate to Homes of Hope Toy Drive. Drop off donations by Dec. 1. Drop off location: CEC building Monday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or contact Heather Uhlenkott for pickup at 208-507-0971.
The local VFW recently awarded the Voice of Democracy winners at the Veteran’s Day Celebration. They were 1st place – Kerry Villamor, 2nd place - Nicole Rehder, 3rd place - Leann Lightfield. The Patriot’s Pen awards went to 1st place – Rachel Sonnen, 2nd place – Max Rehder, 3rd place – Dylan Uhlenkott. Allison Zenner won the VFW Teacher of the Year Award. Mark Tacke received a certificate as World War II veteran from the National VFW. He is the Cottonwood Post’s only World War II veteran and received a standing ovation at the school assembly last week. Quilts of Valor were presented to Richard Spooner, Kyle Bower and Rachel Dryden.
More quilts were presented at the Prairie Veterans Day program. They were Brad Berdoy, Donald and Jeanette Kaschmitter, Neil Arnzen, Angie Bedard and Lewis Hollandworth. Barbara Morris was presented her husband’s quilt and then one of her own. Also receiving quilts were Gary Nall, Pete Kaschmitter, John James and John Henry Sonnen. Congratulations to all the winners. We are proud of all of you.
