Has anyone ever experienced a bout of depression? I’m not talking about the long-term clinical depression that needs medical assistance. I’m talking the occasional I-just-want-to-sleep-forever kind that goes away with a dose of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream and a chick flick; while you spend two days in your jammies and bunny slippers. I just went thru that and I’m here to tell you, just go dig a hole!
I went thru the “clean” everything stage, after I slept for two days; then the “organize” everything stage; then the “major projects to-do list” stage; asked my mentor/friend-who-knows-all-the-right-answers stage; go to church three times a week and find the answer from God stage. And, of course, talking to my wonderful husband, who was so glad when I finally stopped talking to him. All were helpful, but didn’t change how I was feeling.
This was the problem: For the last eight years I have worked as much as 60 hours a week. Then suddenly, I stopped. Wow … the silence was deafening, and I didn’t have a purpose. While sitting in church one Sunday morning, trying earnestly to pay attention, my brain flashed a picture of me digging a hole in the backyard. Ok, I’m not the exercise loving kind so shined the thought on for another week. I finally had enough, picked up a small shovel, and headed to the backyard where I proceeded to dig.
Over the next few days my husband watched with curiosity, while I struggled with the stupid shovel, fought crabgrass and rock, making a nice hole, two feet in diameter and two feet deep. Tink … tink … tink! I hit a pipe. An electrical pipe. So, what did I do? I covered it back up, moved three feet and started digging again. After digging out the crabgrass I stopped and looked at a very fine batch of small rock. You know, the kind that you put down first before you pour a concrete floor or … hmmmm … carport pad; which I was now looking at. Ok, I’m a slow learner. Needless to say, I threw down the shovel, went back in the house, sat down and felt so much better and declared myself cured! Poof - no more depression!
Now, I’m not counting out that the physical exhaustion could have been the answer … nah! So, when you have those moments in your life when Ben & Jerry’s won’t fix it- go dig a hole. Have a great rest of your day!
