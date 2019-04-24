ELK CITY -- As you can see by the photo, there is a large trailer filled with black plastic bags parked by the ambulance shed. Folks in the community are supporting the REACH Club by collecting and donating aluminum cans to be sold. The amount shown is one year’s worth of cans. The cans are sold to Pacific Steel and Recycling in Lewiston on Earth Day, April 21 or sometime that week. They pay out a higher rate on Earth Day (or during the week) and they also pay another higher rate to any organizations that help kids. Sue says that, “they are wonderful.” REACH Club only has two fund-raisers each year – one being the aluminum can donations and the other being the community calendar. “It's so great how the community supports us,” Sue said. The new location for storing the future aluminum cans is the old school building next to the playground on the school grounds. A sign on the door will indicate where they can be dropped off.
*
Remember, the “Friends of the Elk City Library will be holding their fun and famous Beer & Wine Tasting event on Friday, May 10, at 6 p.m., at the Elk City Laundromat. Donations accepted for the silent auction...contact Sue Phillips.”
*
Upcoming events: Hikin’ team leader, Becky Hays will be in Elk City on Thursday, May 16, to walk with the kids. Everyone is welcome to take part as well. She will provide a T-shirt for the kids and all proceeds benefits cancer victims, cancer research, and/or helps women who are uninsured to receive mammograms. The walk will begin in front of the Forest Service office at 3:30 p.m., and is one mile. If you would like to participate, there is a $5 donation. If you would like a T-shirt, it is a $20 donation. For questions, call Sue Phillips.
Stay tuned for information on the upcoming Newsome Creek 3D archery shoot in June.
*
Docs will be up from St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 29. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on the 30th.
Birthdays: Cherita Munson, Teresa Chafee, Carol Moore, and Laurie Beauchamp.
