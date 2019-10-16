ELK CITY -- Elk City Sew Help Me Quilters will have a bake sale on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Elk City General Store. All funds made will go into the club's Quilts of Valor fund, which is used to make quilts for our area veterans.
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
