REACH Club News

Get your aluminum can donations to the trailer parked across from the VFW by Saturday. The trailer will head to Lewiston for the cans to be redeemed on Monday, Earth Day. All proceeds benefit REACH Club, one of the only fund-raisers they have. REACH would like to thank the community for supporting them by donating their aluminum cans! Stop the press ... a new storage site for the aluminum cans has been found. After the trailer is gone this weekend, cans can be taken up to the school and placed by the door of the old school building, the building closest to the playground. There will be a sign designating the spot.