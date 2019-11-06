ELK CITY -- Be sure to thank the following businesses for their participation and effort to provide the school students with nutritious lunches. The kids have lunch at the following locations: the VFW ladies Auxiliary prepares the lunch on Mondays; Tuesdays they have lunch at the school provided by Elk Creek Station; Wednesdays is lunch at the Elk Summit Café; Thursdays is lunch at the school provided by the Elk City General Store. All of the above businesses donate a portion of the cost to the school lunch program with the Idaho Community Foundation providing funding for the balance. The VFW Auxiliary provides 100 percent of their contribution as a community service. Thanks also go to Heather Kestner for organizing the businesses involved as well as setting the schedule. Apparently, the children learn how to put together a nutritious menu and call the order in to the businesses. Great learning opportunity!
American Legion Post No. 153, VFW Post No. 8311 and Auxiliary would like to invite the community to share a Veterans Day Dinner honoring all who served on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 -7 p.m., at the VFW Hall. Following the dinner, there will be a Quilts of Valor ceremony and presentations. Everyone is welcome to come out for an evening of good food and socializing.
REACH Club is now preparing their 2020 Community Calendars. You can acquire a calendar in a number of ways. There are sign-up sheets at the Elk City General Store where you can sign up, please circle listings you want to keep and draw a line through any you want deleted. There will a sheet to add new listings if you want to be added to the calendar. You can also call Sue Phillips at 842-2359. And lastly, you can e-mail reachclubelkcity@gmail.com with your listings. Letters have been sent out to businesses about their advertisements for the coming year. If you have questions about your ad or if you'd like to acquire an ad, call Sue. This is a fund-raiser for REACH Club, Inc.
Enjoy Family Bingo Saturday night at the VFW, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. They will have chili, hot dogs, Fritos and miscellaneous toppings, which will be available for purchase. This event supports the kids through the Tree of Giving.
Derek Wynn, PA, Syringa Hospital will be up Thursday, Nov. 7. Call 208-983-8590.
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be here on Nov. 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, the HouseCall Vet, is coming to Elk City Nov. 19 and 20. Call or leave a voicemail at 208-553-9283 or text her at housecallvetdrkim@gmail.com. She will be accepting new clients only in the Elk City area.
