ELK CITY -- More about the school lunch program: Nancy Smart at Elk Summit Café is sponsoring the school children for lunch on Wednesdays like she did last year.
The school has 10 students. They had a snake assembly last week. Nick Heiser and Derrick brought in several different boas, pythons and two Tegu Lizards for the kids to learn about.
ELK CITY -- Prepare to be scared when entering Elk City’s Maze of Doom on Fright Night, Saturday Oct. 26, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Halloween happenings sent in by the Elk City School: You are invited to come and share some scary Halloween fun at the “Maze of Doom.” Read more about this in the separate story on this page.
The Clearwater Basin Collaborative will host a public meeting on Projects in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest on Thursday, Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the NPCLW Ranger District Office at 104 Airport Road in Grangeville, Idaho.
According to their announcement, “The NPCLW will have employees present to review specifics of the vegetation management program of work for the southern zone of the Forest (the Red River and Salmon Ranger Districts). Projects will include those in the conception or planning stage and those in implementation. Although the focus of these meetings will be timber harvest and fuels reduction work for protection from fire, there may also be updates on other potential forest management actions or issues of interest to the public. After an introduction from the CBC and presentations from the NPCLW, there will be time for discussion with the audience.” Hope you all can attend.
This in from Sue Phillips: “Sew Help Me Quilters wants to thank the communities of Elk City and Dixie and the surrounding area for their overwhelming generosity at our baked sale Saturday, Oct. 19. All the baked goods sold out and our fund for making Quilts of Valor for local area veterans grew by more than $1,100. Special thanks to VFW No. 8311 and their Auxiliary for their donations to our fund which are included in the total. Thank you also to community members (not even in the quilt club) who donated baked goods...you are all amazing! A big thanks to everyone!”
Derek Wynn, PA, from Syringa Hospital will be in Elk City on Nov. 7. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Dr. Brunson from St. Mary’s Hospital will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic Oct. 29 and Dr. Pluskal will be here on Nov. 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, the HouseCall Vet, is coming to Elk City Nov. 19 and 20. Call or leave a voicemail at 208-553-9283 or text her at housecallvetdrkim@gmail.com. She will be accepting new clients only in the Elk City area.
