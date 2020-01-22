ELK CITY -- Went to the open house at the Forest Service last Tuesday to talk to Cheryl Probert, Forest Supervisor for the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, and others. NP-CW Forest Plan Revision is up for comments and I want to encourage the readers of this column to review the plan and get your comments in. There are four alternatives. Each alternative outlines the following: potential number of jobs supported; potential contributions to income; projected timber sales quantiles; recommended wilderness proposed; suitable Wild and Scenic rivers proposed; and motorized access (percent of the forest suitable for motorized use). Cheryl alluded to the fact that her final decision may be a combination of the alternatives, and not a particular alternative. The alternatives are available at www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater (click on Forest Plan Revision, then Draft Plan/Draft EIS). You can get paper copies at the Forest Service office here in Elk City. You can see the synopsis of these on the website or at some of the businesses in town who have copies of them.
Also, just FYI, it is my understanding that any proposed wilderness would be treated/managed as wilderness as if it were wilderness and proposed Wild and Scenic Rivers would treated/managed as if they were actually Wild & Scenic. Something to think about!
I encourage those of you who live and play on the forest and believe in multiple use get your comments in ASAP to https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project=44089 or mail them to Zach Peterson, Forest Planner, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor’s Office, 903 3rd St., Kamiah, ID 83536. Comments must be submitted by midnight March 19.
The outcome of this will affect our community directly, whether negative or positive.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on the 28th.
Birthdays: Gabe McManus, Malcolm Layman, Lucia Reyes-Newell, Matthew Coyne, and Josie Cox.
