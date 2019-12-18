ELK CITY -- Looks like winter is finally here. Got about 1-½ feet of snow during the weekend. And we have had a couple of beautiful sunny days on top of it.
Elk and deer prints were on our driveway and on the road into town. Wolves howling up Swale Creek (not Swell Creek – my typo a couple of weeks ago - sorry).
It will be Christmas before you know it… like next Wednesday! I pray that you will all remember that we are celebrating the birth of Jesus who came to this world as God incarnate to live among us, teach us, and ultimately, 33 years, die for us so we might live if we acknowledge his sacrifice and invite his Holy Spirit to live in us. Merry Christmas to all.
Don’t forget the Community Christmas Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 19, starting at 5 p.m. They are asking people to bring a side dish or dessert. There will be a short Christmas program, followed by Santa handing out gifts.
Birthdays: Quincy Montgomery and Rochelle Stranathan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.