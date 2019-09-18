ELK CITY -- It is the 232nd anniversary of the ratification of the United States Constitution — celebrated across the country as Constitution Day. Take some time to read and celebrate the ratification of the U.S. Constitution. The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of the United States. It is the foundation and source of the legal authority underlying the existence of the United States of America and the Federal Government of the United States. Even though it was yesterday, the 17th, it’s not too late to celebrate our founding documents.
The Elk City Community yard sale is set for Friday, Sept. 20, at 12 p.m., through Saturday, Sept. 21 until 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s Docs: Peg Gehring will be coming to Elk City on Sept. 23.
Still looking for volunteers to clean the public restrooms. If you are one of those special persons and would like to volunteer and serve the community and visitors, contact Jamie at elkcitynews@yahoo.com or call me at 208-949-4092. Any help would be appreciated.
